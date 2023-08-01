Enovix (ENVX) Price Target Increased by 9.29% to 32.73

The average one-year price target for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) has been revised to 32.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.29% from the prior estimate of 29.95 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 105.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.10% from the latest reported closing price of 21.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVX is 0.43%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.56% to 81,682K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eclipse Ventures holds 7,583K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Park West Asset Management holds 5,417K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,646K shares, representing a decrease of 59.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 31.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,709K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares, representing an increase of 10.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 23.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 2,606K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares, representing an increase of 29.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVX by 57.06% over the last quarter.

Enovix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.