Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) closed the most recent trading day at $9.60, making no change from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.7%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 30.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Enovix Corporation will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Enovix Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.58%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.37 million, indicating a 208.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enovix Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.17% upward. At present, Enovix Corporation boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

