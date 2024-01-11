Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) closed the most recent trading day at $11.38, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% loss on the day.

The company's stock has dropped by 9.41% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enovix Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enovix Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.58%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.37 million, indicating a 208.72% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enovix Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% higher. As of now, Enovix Corporation holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.