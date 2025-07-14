Enovix Corporation Appoints Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India to Lead R&D Expansion and Manufacturing Support

Enovix appoints Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India to enhance R&D and support global expansion.

Enovix Corporation has appointed Srikanth Kethu as the Head of Enovix India, effective immediately. In this role, he will manage the Hyderabad R&D center and support the ramp-up of the company's manufacturing facility in Malaysia, while also driving Enovix's expansion in India. Kethu, who has over 20 years of experience in leading engineering teams and scaling operations for major automotive and industrial firms, is expected to enhance the development of advanced battery technology at Enovix. The company emphasizes Kethu's leadership and expertise in product development, and Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO, expressed confidence in Kethu's ability to accelerate innovation and execution. Kethu looks forward to leveraging India's skilled talent pool to support Enovix's global battery performance initiatives.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India is a strategic move aimed at enhancing the company's leadership and operational capabilities in a growing market.







Potential Negatives

Appointment of a new head for the India R&D center may indicate previous leadership issues or gaps needing to be filled.

The need for a significant scale-up in manufacturing operations in Malaysia could signal challenges in current production capabilities.

Reliance on a new leadership figure for global growth may raise concerns about organizational stability and execution risk.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Head of Enovix India?

Srikanth Kethu has been appointed as Head of Enovix India, effective July 14, 2025.

What role will Srikanth Kethu play at Enovix?

Mr. Kethu will oversee the Hyderabad R&D center and support the manufacturing facility in Malaysia.

What experience does Srikanth Kethu bring to Enovix?

He has over two decades of experience in engineering, operations, and product development in the automotive industry.

What is the focus of Enovix's Hyderabad R&D center?

The Hyderabad R&D center focuses on developing next-generation battery technology and expanding operational capabilities in India.

Why is Srikanth Kethu's appointment important for Enovix?

His leadership is expected to accelerate innovation and execution, supporting Enovix's growth as a global battery technology leader.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Enovix”), a leader in advanced silicon battery technology, today announced the appointment of Srikanth Kethu as Head of Enovix India, effective today. In this key leadership role, Mr. Kethu will oversee the company’s Hyderabad R&D center and play a strategic role in supporting the ramp-up of Enovix’s high-volume manufacturing facility in Malaysia, while driving the broader expansion of Enovix’s footprint in India.





Mr. Kethu brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performance engineering teams and scaling offshore operations for global automotive and industrial leaders including ZF, Mercedes-Benz, and as an external consultant to BMW’s R&D center in Germany. His deep expertise in product development, systems integration, and cross-border team building makes him uniquely qualified to help lead Enovix through its next phase of global growth.





“We are thrilled to welcome Srikanth to the Enovix leadership team,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “India has always had a tremendous depth of engineering talent. I was fortunate to have been part of establishing and growing India’s cutting-edge R&D teams for Texas Instruments, Qualcomm and Micron — and now Enovix. As head of Enovix India, Srikanth will not only strengthen our world-class R&D center in Hyderabad but also support our efforts to industrialize at scale — including helping ensure the success of our new facility in Malaysia. He brings the experience and leadership we need to accelerate innovation and execution.”





Enovix’s Hyderabad R&D center plays a critical role in developing next-generation battery technology. Under Mr. Kethu’s leadership, the India team will expand its contributions to core cell and pack design, advanced manufacturing, and reliability testing. In addition to scaling R&D efforts, Mr. Kethu will help Enovix establish broader operational capabilities in India as the company grows its regional presence.





“I’m excited to join Enovix at such an important time for the battery industry and to make an impact,” said Mr. Kethu. “The Hyderabad team has already demonstrated exceptional technical capability. I look forward to working with our talented and dedicated teams across India and Southeast Asia to scale world-class solutions, support our factory in Malaysia, and help Enovix deliver breakthrough battery performance on a global scale. India offers a vast and highly skilled talent pool, and we remain committed to leveraging this strength to drive Enovix's continued growth as a leading R&D hub in the region.”







About Enovix Corporation







Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit https://www.enovix.com.







Forward‐Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Enovix’s global growth strategy, expected plans for expansion in India, research and development in India, operational scale-up in Malaysia, product development roadmap, and other future events or expectations. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “will,” “plans,” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements.





Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those identified in the “Risk Factors” section of Enovix’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and Enovix undertakes no obligation to update any such statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Robert Lahey









ir@enovix.com











Media Contact:







Bateman Agency for Enovix





Kaelyn Attridge









enovix@bateman.agency







