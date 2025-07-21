Enovix Corporation Announces Distribution of Warrants to Shareholders and Convertible Noteholders

Enovix Corporation announces distribution of stock warrants to shareholders, enhancing shareholder value while highlighting battery technology advancements.

Quiver AI Summary

Enovix Corporation announced the distribution of warrants to purchase common stock to shareholders and certain convertible noteholders on July 21, 2025, as part of a previously declared warrant dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2025, will receive one warrant for every seven shares held. The company emphasizes its commitment to enhancing shareholder value and believes this distribution reflects its long-term growth potential in the battery industry. The warrants, which can be exercised after the distribution, will expire on October 1, 2026, unless an early expiration condition is met. Enovix continues to lead in lithium-ion battery technology, focusing on improving energy density and safety across various applications.

Potential Positives

Enovix Corporation is distributing warrants to purchase its common stock to shareholders and convertible noteholders, demonstrating a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

The warrant distribution reflects management’s confidence in the company’s long-term growth and performance as they scale production of their innovative battery technology.

The transparent communication regarding warrant terms and eligibility reinforces the company’s commitment to shareholder engagement and informational accessibility.

Enovix's stock closing at $15.54 prior to the warrant distribution indicates positive market performance, which could enhance shareholder confidence and interest in the company’s future prospects.

Potential Negatives

The company is issuing warrants instead of dividends or cash, which may indicate a liquidity issue or a lack of confidence in cash flow.

The requirement for shareholders to hold a minimum of seven shares to receive one warrant may disenfranchise smaller investors.

The expiration conditions for the warrants tie their value to the stock price exceeding a specific threshold, which could lead to a potential loss of value if the stock performs poorly.

FAQ

What is the Warrant Distribution Date for Enovix shareholders?

The Warrant Distribution Date is Monday, July 21, 2025.

How many Warrants will shareholders receive?

Shareholders will receive one Warrant for every seven shares of common stock held as of July 17, 2025.

What is the expiration date for the Warrants?

The Warrants will expire on October 1, 2026, unless an early expiration condition is met.

Who qualifies for the Warrant distribution?

Shareholders of record as of July 17, 2025, and Convertible Noteholders as of the same date qualify for the Warrant distribution.

What is the Early Expiration Trigger Price for the Warrants?

The Early Expiration Trigger Price is $10.50, based on the volume-weighted average price of Enovix common stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ENVX Insider Trading Activity

$ENVX insiders have traded $ENVX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAJENDRA K TALLURI (President and CEO) sold 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,805,000

GREGORY REICHOW sold 8,129 shares for an estimated $53,407

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ENVX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $ENVX stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ENVX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ENVX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/10/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/20/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ENVX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ENVX forecast page.

$ENVX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ENVX recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ENVX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Souther from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gabe Daoud from TD Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Bill Peterson from JP Morgan set a target price of $9.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Mickey Legg from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Derek Soderberg from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 02/20/2025

Full Release



FREMONT, Calif., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (Nasdaq: ENVX) (“Company” or “Enovix”), a global high-performance battery company, today announced that it will distribute warrants to purchase Enovix common stock (“Warrants”) to its shareholders and certain convertible noteholders on Monday, July 21, 2025 (the “Distribution Date”), in accordance with the previously declared shareholder warrant dividend. As previously announced, each stockholder of record as of July 17, 2025 (the “Record Date”) will receive one (1) Warrant for every seven (7) shares of Enovix common stock held, rounded down to the nearest whole Warrant.





“The distribution of these warrants reflects our confidence in the long-term value we’re building at Enovix as we scale production and deliver breakthrough battery performance,” said Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “It’s been incredibly rewarding to see such a positive response from our diverse shareholder base, including both retail and institutional investors, which reinforces our belief that this approach puts shareholders first, where they belong.”





The Warrants will be distributed by the Company’s warrant agent and will be exercisable for cash following the Distribution Date, in accordance with the terms of the warrant agreement, a form of which was filed as an exhibit to the Form 8-A Warrant registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 18, 2025.







Warrant Terms











Eligibility:



Shareholders must have purchased or held shares no later than July 16, 2025 to be a shareholder of record on the July 17, 2025 Record Date and receive Warrants.



Shareholders must have purchased or held shares no later than July 16, 2025 to be a shareholder of record on the July 17, 2025 Record Date and receive Warrants.





Ratio:



One (1) Warrant for every seven (7) shares of common stock held as of the Record Date, rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional Warrant. No fractional Warrants will be issued.



Example



: A shareholder holding 1,000 shares will receive 142 Warrants. A shareholder holding 7,000 shares will receive 1,000 Warrants.



One (1) Warrant for every seven (7) shares of common stock held as of the Record Date, rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional Warrant. No fractional Warrants will be issued. Example : A shareholder holding 1,000 shares will receive 142 Warrants. A shareholder holding 7,000 shares will receive 1,000 Warrants.





Convertible Noteholders:



Holders of Enovix’s 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Convertible Notes”) as of the Record Date will also receive Warrants based on the same ratio.



Example



: Holders of each $1,000 face amount of Convertible Notes will receive 9.1543 Warrants, rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional Warrant.



Holders of Enovix’s 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “Convertible Notes”) as of the Record Date will also receive Warrants based on the same ratio. Example : Holders of each $1,000 face amount of Convertible Notes will receive 9.1543 Warrants, rounded down to the nearest whole number for any fractional Warrant.





Expiration:



The Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 1, 2026, unless an early expiration price condition is triggered.



The Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on October 1, 2026, unless an early expiration price condition is triggered.





Early Expiration Price Condition:



If, during any 20 (whether or not consecutive) out of 30 consecutive trading days, the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Enovix common stock equals or exceeds $10.50 (the “Early Expiration Trigger Price”), the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the business day immediately following the final qualifying day (or another date the Company may select in accordance with the warrant agreement).



If, during any 20 (whether or not consecutive) out of 30 consecutive trading days, the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of Enovix common stock equals or exceeds $10.50 (the “Early Expiration Trigger Price”), the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the business day immediately following the final qualifying day (or another date the Company may select in accordance with the warrant agreement).





Exercisability:



The warrants are exercisable at any time through the Expiration Date.









Early Expiration Condition Timing







In keeping with our commitment to shareholder communication, Enovix notes that its common stock closed at $15.54 on July 18, 2025. Under the terms of the warrant agreement, if the VWAP of Enovix common stock equals or exceeds $10.50 for any 20 (whether or not consecutive) out of 30 trading days following the Distribution Date, the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the business day immediately following the final qualifying day. If our stock continues to trade above the $10.50 threshold, and the early expiration price condition is met without interruption, the Warrants could expire as early as August 19, 2025. The Company makes no prediction or assurance regarding the future performance of its stock price and encourages all warrant holders to review the warrant agreement and consult their financial advisors regarding the timing and mechanics of warrant exercises.







Resources







Shareholders are encouraged to review the information available on the Company’s



Warrant Dividend Resource Page



, which includes the Investor FAQ Supplement, and to contact their broker directly with any questions.







About Enovix Corporation







Enovix is a leader in advancing lithium-ion battery technology with its proprietary cell architecture designed to deliver higher energy density and improved safety. The Company’s breakthrough silicon-anode batteries are engineered to power a wide range of devices from wearable electronics and mobile communications to industrial and electric vehicle applications. Enovix’s technology enables longer battery life and faster charging, supporting the growing global demand for high-performance energy storage. Enovix holds a robust portfolio of issued and pending patents covering its core battery design, manufacturing process, and system integration innovations. For more information, visit



https://www.enovix.com



.







Forward‐Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and can be identified by words such as anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, might, plan, possible, potential, predict, should, will, would, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s expectations related to the warrant dividend including that the distribution is a shareholder-first approach, the Company’s ability to build long-term value, scale production and deliver breakthrough battery performance, the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy, and the Company’s broader business outlook. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Enovix’s most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made or released. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







Investor Contact:







Robert Lahey







ir@enovix.com









Chief Financial Officer:







Ryan Benton







ryan.benton@enovix.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.