Enovix Corp Appoints Ryan Benton As CFO

(RTTNews) - Enovix Corp. (ENVX), Thursday announced the appointment of Ryan Benton as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Prior to this, Benton held several roles at ASM International and served as CFO for multiple public companies including Silvaco and Exar Corporation.

Benton is expected to make his first public appearance as Enovix CFO during the company's first quarter 2025earnings callon Wednesday, April 30.

In the pre-market hours, Enovix's stock is trading at $5.85, up 0.38 percent on the Nasdaq.

