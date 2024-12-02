Enovix call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Enovix (ENVX) with 30,645 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 87.17%. 12/6 weekly 11 calls and Dec-24 12 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.22. Earnings are expected on February 18th.
