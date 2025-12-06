Enovix (BIT:1ENVX) Price Target Decreased by 17.25% to 22.30

The average one-year price target for Enovix (BIT:1ENVX) has been revised to €22.30 / share. This is a decrease of 17.25% from the prior estimate of €26.94 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €8.21 to a high of €85.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 201.85% from the latest reported closing price of €7.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovix. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ENVX is 0.11%, an increase of 2.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.82% to 118,779K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Electron Capital Partners holds 8,038K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,066K shares , representing an increase of 12.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENVX by 7.14% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 6,674K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,230K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,111K shares , representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENVX by 28.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,160K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ENVX by 8.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,082K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,367K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ENVX by 32.95% over the last quarter.

