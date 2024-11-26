Enovix appoints Yan as Chief Technology Officer

Enovix (ENVX) announced the appointment of Dr. Hongwei Yan as Chief Technology Officer, CTO, reporting directly to CEO Dr. Raj Talluri. In this role, Dr. Yan will work in concert with the CEO and the leadership team to drive technology development, customer qualification and the 2025 scale up of the company’s Malaysia high-volume manufacturing plant.

