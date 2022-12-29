Enovix Appoints Raj Talluri As CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Enovix Corporation (ENVX), Thursday announced the appointment of Raj Talluri as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 18, 2023.

Talluri replaces CEO and Co-Founder Harrold Rust, who is retiring from his position and the board but will serve in an advisory capacity to support the leadership transition.

Talluri is also expected to be appointed to the Enovix board of directors on a later date.

Talluri joins Enovix from Micron Technology Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of its Mobile Business Unit, with worldwide revenue greater than $5 billion.

