Enovix Appoints Farhan Ahmad As CFO

(RTTNews) - Enovix Corporation (ENVX), has appointed Farhan Ahmad as Chief Financial Officer.

Ahmad replaces Steffen Pietzke, who is stepping down effective July 9, 2023. Pietzke will stay on as a consultant for up to six months to ensure a smooth transition.

"Steffen has been instrumental through major financial events including taking Enovix public and we are thankful for his service," said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO at Enovix. "I am pleased Farhan will join the company. He brings financial leadership expertise, most recently at Micron, where he helped shape the company's strategic roadmap."

Ahmad joins Enovix from Micron, where he held several leadership roles from 2018 to 2023. Most recently he was Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance Strategy, where he was responsible for driving long range strategic planning and cost competitiveness.

"With its differentiated technology and strong demand, I believe Enovix is poised to create long-term shareholder value and I'm thrilled to join the company at such an exciting time," said Ahmad. "I'm looking forward to working with the team and helping the company achieve its growth and financial goals."

