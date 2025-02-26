ENOVIS Earnings Results: $ENOV Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENOVIS ($ENOV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.98 per share, beating estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $560,980,000, missing estimates of $566,249,287 by $-5,269,287.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ENOV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ENOVIS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of ENOVIS stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,307,680 shares (-69.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,380,998
- CHANNING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,262,004 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,376,735
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 825,936 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,242,071
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 720,505 shares (+263.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,615,759
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 661,430 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,023,548
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 469,498 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,601,572
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 463,815 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,352,202
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.