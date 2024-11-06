Enovis Corporation Reports Strong Sales Growth in Q3 2024

Enovis Corporation ( (ENOV) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Enovis Corporation presented to its investors.

Enovis Corporation, listed on the NYSE under the symbol ENOV, is a medical technology company focusing on innovative solutions in orthopedics and beyond, aimed at improving patient outcomes and transforming workflows.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2024, Enovis Corporation announced a notable 21% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year. The company highlighted significant growth in its Reconstructive sales, which increased by 57% on a reported basis. Despite reporting a net loss from continuing operations, the adjusted earnings per share rose by 30% year-over-year, reflecting strong operational performance.

Key financial metrics from the third quarter include a net sales figure of $505 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, which marks an expansion of the adjusted EBITDA margin. Enovis also detailed the impact of its acquisition of Lima on its sales growth, contributing to the substantial increase in the Reconstructive segment. The company’s adjusted net income per diluted share was reported as $0.73, indicating a positive adjustment from the previous year.

Looking ahead, Enovis has narrowed its revenue and adjusted EBITDA expectations for the full year 2024, estimating revenue at approximately $2.10 billion. The company has also raised its full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance, reflecting optimism about its integration and growth strategy as it moves into 2025, driven by new product introductions.

Enovis’ future outlook suggests a strategic shift from integration to growth, with an emphasis on leveraging its robust product pipeline to maintain momentum and achieve above-market growth rates in the upcoming year.

