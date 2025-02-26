Enovis Corporation Reports 23% Sales Growth in Q4 2024 Amid CEO Transition and Financial Outlook for 2025

Enovis reported 23% sales growth in Q4 2024, with strong performance in Reconstructive segment despite a significant net loss.

Enovis Corporation reported strong fourth-quarter financial results for 2024, with net sales of $561 million, reflecting a 23% increase from the prior year and robust growth in Reconstructive sales, which soared by 59%. Despite experiencing a net loss of $704 million, largely due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, the company achieved adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, marking a significant margin expansion compared to the previous year. Enovis successfully exceeded its year-one commercial and integration objectives for the Lima acquisition, paving the way for future growth, with expectations for 2025 revenue to reach approximately $2.19 to $2.22 billion. CEO Matt Trerotola announced his intention to retire, highlighting a leadership transition during the financial call. The company remains focused on delivering innovative medical technology solutions and improving patient outcomes.

Potential Positives

Fourth-quarter net sales reached $561 million, representing a significant 23% growth on a reported basis compared to the same quarter in 2023.

Reconstructive sales grew an impressive 59% year-over-year, indicating strong market demand and effective product integration following the Lima acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 210 basis points, reflecting the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

The outlook for 2025 shows expected revenue growth between $2.19-2.22 billion, along with adjusted EBITDA projecting higher than prior year levels, signaling confidence in continued financial improvement.

Potential Negatives

Enovis reported a significant net loss from continuing operations of $704 million for the fourth quarter, which is a substantial degradation of financial performance compared to a profit of $3 million in the same period the previous year.

The company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $645 million, suggesting potential overvaluation of past acquisitions and raising concerns about asset management and future profitability.

The planned CEO succession process may indicate instability in leadership at a time when the company has also recently incurred significant financial losses, potentially affecting investor confidence and operational continuity.

FAQ

What were Enovis Corporation's fourth-quarter sales growth figures?

Enovis reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 23% on a reported basis and 6% on a Comparable Sales basis.

How did Enovis' Reconstructive sales perform in the fourth quarter?

Reconstructive sales grew 59% year-over-year on a reported basis and 10% on a Comparable Sales basis.

What is the expected revenue range for Enovis in 2025?

Enovis expects revenue for 2025 to range between $2.19 billion and $2.22 billion.

What major financial challenge did Enovis face in the fourth quarter?

Enovis faced a net loss from continuing operations of $704 million, including a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $645 million.

What was the adjusted EBITDA for Enovis in the fourth quarter?

Enovis reported adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, which represents 20% of sales on a reported basis.

Full Release







Continued commercial momentum with fourth-quarter sales growth of 23% on a reported basis and strong adjusted EBITDA margin expansion













Fourth-quarter Reconstructive sales grew 59% year-over-year on a reported basis and 10% on a Comparable Sales basis













Exceeded year one commercial and integration plans for Lima









Wilmington, DE, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (“Enovis” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven medical technology growth company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 am ET.







Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results







Enovis’ fourth-quarter net sales of $561 million grew 23% on a reported basis and 6% (+7% xFx) on a Comparable Sales basis from the same quarter in 2023. Fourth-quarter results reflect strong growth in Global Reconstructive, including the acquisition of Lima, and stable execution in Prevention & Recovery. Compared to the same quarter in 2023, net sales in Recon grew 59% on a reported basis, with 10% Comparable Sales growth, and P&R grew 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a Comparable Sales basis.





Enovis reported fourth-quarter net loss from continuing operations of $704 million, or a loss of 125% of sales on a reported basis. The Company’s net loss from continuing operations included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $645 million related to a sustained decline in the Company’s stock price and market capitalization relative to the carrying value of our Recon and P&R reporting units. Enovis also reported adjusted EBITDA of $113 million, or 20% of sales on a reported basis, an increase of 210 basis points versus the comparable prior year quarter.





The Company reported fourth-quarter 2024 net loss from continuing operations of $12.06 per share and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.98.





Enovis’ full-year 2024 net sales of $2.1 billion grew 23% on a reported basis and 6% on a Comparable Sales basis. Net sales in Recon grew 60% on a reported basis with 9% Comparable Sales growth and P&R grew 2% on a reported basis and 3% on a Comparable Sales basis. Enovis also reported a full year net loss from continuing operations of $827 million and adjusted EBITDA of $377 million, or 18% of sales, an increase of 210 basis points versus 2023. For the full year 2024 Enovis reported a net loss from continuing operations of $14.98 per share and adjusted diluted earnings per diluted share of $2.84.





“Our performance in 2024 marks a transformational year for the Company as we executed our integration plans and solidified our ability to deliver sustainable high-single-digit organic growth and year-over-year margin expansion,” said Matt Trerotola, Chief Executive Officer of Enovis. “Our strong finish in 2024 has set a solid foundation for 2025 with key new product launches positioned to drive above market growth rates.”







2025





Financial Outlook







Enovis also announced financial expectations for 2025. Revenue is expected to approximate $2.19-2.22 billion, which incorporates 6-6.5% organic revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted to be $405-415 million, which represents 60-70 basis points expansion year-over-year. Full-year adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $3.10-$3.25.







Conference call and Webcast







Investors can access the webcast via a link on the Enovis website,



www.enovis.com



. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 685-0901 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-5715 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later in the day.







Planned CEO Succession Process







Earlier today, the Company announced that Mr. Trerotola has informed the Board of his intention to retire from his current position as CEO of the Company, effective upon his successor being appointed by the Board and assuming the position as CEO of the Company. Mr. Trerotola will address the leadership transition during Enovis’ fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results conference call, which is scheduled for later today at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.







About Enovis







Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit



www.enovis.com



.







Availability of Information on the Enovis Website







Investors and others should note that Enovis routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Enovis Investor Relations website. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Enovis Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media and others interested in Enovis to review the information that it shares on



ir.enovis.com



.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release includes forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Enovis’ plans, goals, objectives, outlook, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on Enovis’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Enovis’ results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks related to Enovis’ acquisition of Lima; the impact of public health emergencies and global pandemics; disruptions in the global economy caused by escalating geopolitical tensions including in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; macroeconomic conditions, including the impact of inflationary pressures; changes in government trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs; supply chain disruptions; increasing energy costs and availability concerns, particularly in the European market; other impacts on Enovis’ business and ability to execute business continuity plans; and the other factors detailed in Enovis’ reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption “Risk Factors,” as well as the other risks discussed in Enovis’ filings with the SEC. In addition, these statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. This press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Enovis disclaims any duty to update the information herein.











Non-GAAP Financial Measures











Enovis has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“non-GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may include one or more of the following: adjusted net income from continuing operations (“Adjusted net income”), Adjusted net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted gross profit, Adjusted gross profit margin, Comparable sales, Comparable sales growth, and Comparable sales growth on constant currency basis.









Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per diluted share exclude restructuring and other charges, European Union Medical Device Regulation (“MDR”) and other costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, inventory step up costs, property plant and equipment step-up depreciation, goodwill impairment charges, strategic transaction costs, stock compensation costs, other income/expense, and include the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at applicable tax rates and other tax adjustments. Enovis also presents Adjusted net income margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted net income.









Adjusted EBITDA represents Adjusted net income excluding interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Enovis presents Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted EBITDA.









Adjusted gross profit represents gross profit excluding the fair value charges of acquired inventory and the impact of restructuring and other charges. Adjusted gross profit margin is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted gross profit.









Comparable sales adjusts net sales for prior periods to include the sales of acquired businesses (including Lima and Novastep) prior to our ownership from acquisitions that closed in the periods presented and to exclude the net sales of certain non-core product lines that were divested or discontinued, as applicable, during the periods presented.









Comparable sales growth represents the change in Comparable sales for the current period from Comparable sales for the prior year period.









Comparable sales growth on constant currency basis represents Comparable sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations.









Comparable sales, comparable sales growth and comparative sales growth on a constant currency basis are presented for illustrative purposes only and do not and are not intended to comply with Article 11 of Regulation S-X promulgated by the SEC in respect of proforma financial information, and may differ, including materially, from proforma financial statements presented in accordance therewith.









These non-GAAP financial measures assist Enovis management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete restructuring plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing productivity improvements of the Company. Enovis management also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the Company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release. Enovis does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis to the closest GAAP financial measures, as such information is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to uncertainties regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items excluded from these measures. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the guidance period.







Kyle Rose





Vice President, Investor Relations





Enovis Corporation





+1-917-734-7450







investorrelations@enovis.com

















Enovis Corporation









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Dollars in thousands, except per share data









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023















































Net sales





$ 560,975









$ 455,020









$ 2,107,623









$ 1,707,197









Cost of sales





253,457









190,631









926,867









716,418









Gross profit





307,518









264,389









1,180,756









990,779









Gross profit margin





54.8 %









58.1 %









56.0 %









58.0 %









Selling, general and administrative expense





257,709









211,011









1,027,354









830,305









Research and development expense





23,951









18,319









91,298









75,331









Amortization of acquired intangibles





40,880









35,261









165,533









133,517









Restructuring and other charges





4,727









5,553









27,290









17,335









Goodwill impairment charge





645,000









—









645,000









—









Operating loss





(664,749)









(5,755)









(775,719)









(65,709)









Operating loss margin





(118.5) %









(1.3) %









(36.8) %









(3.8) %









Interest expense, net





9,069









4,253









57,100









19,749









Debt extinguishment charges





—









7,333









—









7,333









Other income, net





(92)









(24,998)









(9,895)









(25,663)









(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes





(673,726)









7,657









(822,924)









(67,128)









Income tax expense (benefit)





29,900









4,589









4,492









(13,289)









Net (loss) income from continuing operations





(703,626)









3,068









(827,416)









(53,839)









Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes





426









12









2,601









21,108









Net (loss) income





(703,200)









3,080









(824,815)









(32,731)









Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes





137









116









679









530









Net (loss) income attributable to Enovis Corporation





$ (703,337)









$ 2,964





0





$ (825,494)









$ (33,261)











Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted







































Continuing operations





$ (12.06)









$ 0.05









$ (14.98)









$ (1.00)









Discontinued operations





$ 0.01









$ —









$ 0.05









$ 0.39









Consolidated operations





$ (12.05)









$ 0.05









$ (14.93)









$ (0.61)



















Enovis Corporation









GAAP and Comparable Sales









Change in Sales









Dollars in millions









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Growth Rate













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Growth Rate

















GAAP













GAAP

















(In millions)













(In millions)











Prevention & Recovery:





















































U.S. Bracing & Support





$ 124.2









$ 118.4









4.9 %









$ 469.3









$ 456.1









2.9 %









U.S. Other P&R





70.2









71.5









(1.8) %









270.7









269.8









0.3 %









International P&R





92.5









92.3









0.2 %









357.9









350.8









2.0 %









Total Prevention & Recovery





286.9









282.2









1.7 %









1,098.0









1,076.8









2.0 %





























































Reconstructive:





















































U.S. Reconstructive





$ 139.0









$ 117.0









18.8 %









$ 505.6









$ 426.4









18.6 %









International Reconstructive





135.0









55.7









142.4 %









504.0









204.0









147.1 %









Total Reconstructive





274.0









172.8









58.6 %









1,009.7









630.4









60.2 %





























































Total





$ 561.0









$ 455.0









23.3 %









$ 2,107.6









$ 1,707.2









23.5 %



























Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Growth Rate













Constant Currency Growth Rate













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Growth Rate













Constant Currency Growth Rate

















Comparable Sales



(1)















Comparable Sales



(1)



















(In millions)













(In millions)











Prevention & Recovery:





































































U.S. Bracing & Support





$ 124.2









$ 118.4









4.9 %









4.9 %









$ 469.3









$ 456.1









2.9 %









2.9 %









U.S. Other P&R





70.2









69.0









1.8 %









1.8 %









268.0









260.2









3.0 %









3.0 %









International P&R





92.5









90.7









2.1 %









2.6 %









356.3









345.0









3.3 %









3.3 %









Total Prevention & Recovery





286.9









278.0









3.2 %









3.4 %









1,093.6









1,061.3









3.0 %









3.0 %













































































Reconstructive:





































































U.S. Reconstructive





$ 139.0









$ 129.4









7.4 %









7.4 %









$ 505.6









$ 479.9









5.4 %









5.4 %









International Reconstructive





135.0









119.6









12.9 %









13.1 %









503.6









450.0









11.9 %









11.3 %









Total Reconstructive





274.0









249.0









10.0 %









10.1 %









1,009.2









930.0









8.5 %









8.2 %













































































Total





$ 561.0









$ 527.0









6.4 %









6.6 %









$ 2,102.8









$ 1,991.3









5.6 %









5.5 %



















(1)



Comparable sales adjusts net sales for prior periods to include the sales of acquired businesses prior to our ownership from acquisitions that closed after March 31, 2023 and to exclude the sales of divested businesses and certain discontinued Recon products lines in conjunction with the Lima acquisition. The acquired businesses include the Lima and Novastep acquisitions in the Recon segment and the divested business includes a minor product line in the P&R segment.















Enovis Corporation









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Dollars in millions, except per share data









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share































Net (loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Enovis



(1)



(GAAP)





$ (703.8)









$ 3.0









$ (828.1)









$ (54.4)









Restructuring and other charges - pretax



(2)







19.9









7.9









45.2









20.0









MDR and other costs - pretax



(3)







4.7









4.4









19.5









27.4









Debt extinguishment charges





—









7.3









—









7.3









Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax





40.9









35.3









165.5









133.5









Inventory step-up and PPE step-up depreciation - pretax



(4)







11.9









—









52.2









0.1









Strategic transaction costs - pretax



(5)







13.3









10.7









78.3









38.3









Stock-based compensation





7.8









7.9









29.7









32.1









Goodwill impairment charge





645.0









—









645.0









—









Other income, net



(6)







(0.1)









(25.0)









(9.9)









(25.7)









Tax adjustment



(7)







15.2









(7.9)









(39.2)









(46.6)









Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)





$ 55.0









$ 43.5









$ 158.1









$ 132.1









Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations





9.8 %









9.6 %









7.5 %









7.7 %













































Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)





55,875









55,085









55,281









54,981









Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP)





$ (12.60)









$ 0.05









$ (14.98)









$ (1.00)













































Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP)





56,372









55,085









55,734









54,981









Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP)





$ 0.98









$ 0.79









$ 2.84









$ 2.40











__________









(1)



Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income (loss) from continuing operations less the continuing operations component of the income attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of taxes.







(2)



Restructuring and other charges includes $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.6 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.







(3)



Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Consolidated Statements of Operations.







(4)



Includes $14.4 million and $51.7 million in inventory step-up charges and $2.5 million and $0.4 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively. Step-up depreciation costs for such periods primarily relate to the Lima acquisition. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, PPE step-up depreciation costs were immaterial and thus were not included as adjustments in the computation of adjusted net income per diluted share.







(5)



Strategic transaction costs includes integration costs related to recent acquisitions and ESAB Separation-related costs.







(6)



Other income, net primarily includes the fair value gain on Contingent Acquisition shares, partially offset by the first quarter of 2024 loss on the non-designated forward currency hedge for managing exchange rate risk related to the Euro-denominated purchase price of the Lima Acquisition.







(7)



The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 21.0% and 21.6% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and 22.3% and 20.1% for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.







Enovis Corporation









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Dollars in millions









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended

















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023























Net loss from continuing operations (GAAP)





$ (703.6)









$ 3.1









$ (827.4)









$ (53.8)









Income tax benefit





29.9









4.6









4.5









(13.3)









Other (income) expense, net





(0.1)









(25.0)









(9.9)









(25.7)









Debt extinguishment charges





—









7.3









—









7.3









Interest expense, net





9.1









4.3









57.1









19.7









Operating loss (GAAP)





(664.7)









(5.8)









(775.7)









(65.7)









Adjusted to add:





































Restructuring and other charges



(1)







19.9









7.9









45.2









20.0









MDR and other costs



(2)







4.7









4.4









19.5









27.4









Strategic transaction costs



(3)







13.3









10.7









78.3









38.3









Stock-based compensation





7.8









7.9









29.7









32.1









Depreciation and other amortization





31.6









21.4









117.3









83.6









Amortization of acquired intangibles





40.9









35.3









165.5









133.5









Goodwill impairment charge





645.0









—









645.0









—









Inventory step-up





14.4









—









51.7









0.1









Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)





$ 112.9









$ 81.7









$ 376.5









$ 269.2









Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)





20.1 %









18.0 %









17.9 %









15.8 %











__________









(1)



Restructuring and other charges includes $15.2 million and $17.9 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, respectively, and $2.3 million and $2.6 million of expense classified as Cost of sales on our Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023, respectively.







(2)



Primarily related to costs specific to compliance with medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the European Union MDR. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.







(3)



Strategic transaction costs includes integration costs related to recent acquisitions and ESAB Separation-related costs.















Enovis Corporation









Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)









Dollars in millions









(Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023















Net sales





$ 561.0









$ 455.0









$ 2,107.6









$ 1,707.2













Gross profit





$ 307.5









$ 264.4









$ 1,180.8









$ 990.8













Gross Margin (GAAP)





54.8 %









58.1 %









56.0 %









58.0 %





















































Gross profit (GAAP)





$ 307.5









$ 264.4









$ 1,180.8









$ 990.8













Inventory step-up





14.4









—









51.7









0.1













Restructuring and other charges





15.2









2.3









17.9









2.6













Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)





$ 337.1









$ 266.7









$ 1,250.4









$ 993.5













Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)





60.1 %









58.6 %









59.3 %









58.2 %























Enovis Corporation









Consolidated Balance Sheets









Dollars in thousands, except share amounts









(Unaudited)

















December 31,

















2024













2023













ASSETS























CURRENT ASSETS:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$ 48,167









$ 36,191









Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $24,466 and $9,731





407,031









291,483









Inventories, net





547,120









468,832









Prepaid expenses





36,246









28,901









Other current assets





107,882









71,112









Total current assets





1,146,446









896,519









Property, plant and equipment, net





404,500









270,798









Goodwill





1,692,709









2,060,893









Intangible assets, net





1,317,429









1,127,363









Lease asset - right of use





68,915









63,506









Other assets





88,778









90,255









Total assets





$ 4,718,777









4,509,334































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY























CURRENT LIABILITIES:





















Current portion of long-term debt





$ 20,027









$ —









Accounts payable





179,098









132,475









Accrued liabilities





329,873









237,132









Total current liabilities





528,998









369,607









Long-term debt, less current portion





1,309,473









466,164









Non-current lease liability





52,461









48,684









Other liabilities





263,516









204,178









Total liabilities





2,154,448









1,088,633









Equity:





















Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 55,876,517 and 54,597,142 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively





56









55









Additional paid-in capital





2,973,121









2,900,747









Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)





(283,023)









542,471









Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(127,892)









(24,881)









Total Enovis Corporation equity





2,562,262









3,418,392









Noncontrolling interest





2,067









2,309









Total equity





2,564,329









3,420,701









Total liabilities and equity





$ 4,718,777









$ 4,509,334























Enovis Corporation









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









Dollars in thousands









(Unaudited)

















Year Ended December 31,

















2024













2023













Cash flows from operating activities:























Net loss





$ (824,815)









$ (32,731)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





















Goodwill and asset impairment





650,308









—









Depreciation and amortization





284,796









217,109









Stock-based compensation expense





29,662









34,065









Non-cash interest expense





5,274









2,742









Fair value gain on contingency shares





(20,117)









—









Unrealized loss (gain) on currency hedges





11,123









(24,311)









Debt extinguishment charges





—









7,333









Deferred income tax expense (benefit)





(10,016)









(27,412)









(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment





1,218









(14,539)









Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Trade receivables, net





(57,051)









(16,316)









Inventories, net





39,071









(24,737)









Accounts payable





13,982









(6,638)









Other operating assets and liabilities





(9,931)









20,423











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities







113,504









134,988











Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles





(180,714)









(122,223)









Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment





—









32,571









Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments





(769,914)









(152,815)









Payment for settlement of derivative





(4,845)









—











Net cash used in investing activities







(955,473)









(242,467)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from borrowings on term credit facility





400,000









—









Repayments of borrowings under term credit facility





(20,000)









(219,468)









Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other





992,000









455,000









Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other





(512,773)









(478,337)









Proceeds from borrowings on senior unsecured convertible notes





—









460,000









Payment of debt issuance costs





(703)









(25,676)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net





1,874









1,776









Payment of capped call transactions





—









(61,962)









Payments of tax withholding for stock-based awards





(4,772)









—









Deferred consideration payments and other





(8,805)









(3,536)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities







846,821









127,797











Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents







(1,517)









219









Increase (decrease) in Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash





3,335









20,537









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period





44,832









24,295











Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period







$ 48,167









$ 44,832







