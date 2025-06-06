Enovis Corporation Management to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Enovis Corporation will participate in upcoming investor conferences on June 10th and June 17th, 2025.

Enovis™ Corporation, a medical technology growth company, has announced participation in upcoming investor conferences. Chief Financial Officer Ben Berry will take part in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 10th and will engage in investor meetings at the Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum on June 17th. Investors can access live webcasts and replays of these events on the company’s website. Enovis focuses on developing innovative solutions that enhance patient outcomes and optimize workflows, and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol ENOV. For further details, visit the company's website or contact their Investor Relations VP, Kyle Rose.

Potential Positives

Participation in prominent investor conferences enhances visibility and engagement with potential investors, highlighting the company's commitment to communication and transparency.

Involvement of the Chief Financial Officer in discussions indicates financial leadership and a focus on effectively conveying the company's growth strategy to stakeholders.

Availability of live audio webcasts and replays demonstrates the company's commitment to accessibility and keeping investors informed.

Positioning as an innovation-driven medical technology company dedicated to improving patient outcomes may attract interest from investors focused on healthtech advancements.

Potential Negatives

Participation in investor conferences may indicate a need to reassure investors about company performance amidst potential market concerns.

FAQ

What are the upcoming investor conferences for Enovis Corporation?

Enovis will participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference on June 10 and the Citizens Medical Devices Forum on June 17.

Who from Enovis is speaking at the investor conferences?

Ben Berry, the Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in both conferences.

Where can I find the audio webcasts of the events?

The live audio webcasts and replays will be available on Enovis’ website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.

What is the stock symbol for Enovis Corporation?

Enovis Corporation’s stock is listed under the symbol ENOV on the New York Stock Exchange.

What does Enovis Corporation specialize in?

Enovis is focused on developing innovative medical technology solutions that improve patient outcomes and enhance workflows in orthopedics.

$ENOV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $ENOV stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Wilmington, DE, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, today announced that its management team will participate in the following investor conferences:









Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference:



Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 10th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time



.





Citizens Medical Devices and Healthcare Services Forum:



Ben Berry, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, June 17th.











A link to the live audio webcasts, if available, as well as a replay of these events, will be available on the Company's website under the Investors tab at Events and Presentations.











ABOUT ENOVIS











Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company's extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company's shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV. For more information about Enovis, please visit









www.enovis.com









.











Contact:











Kyle Rose





Vice President, Investor Relations





Enovis Corporation













investorrelations@enovis.com











