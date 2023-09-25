Enovis Announces Acquisition Of LimaCorporate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Enovis Corp. (ENOV) announced a definitive agreement to acquire LimaCorporate S.p.A., a global orthopedic company focused on restoring motion through an portfolio of implant solutions. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately 800 million euros, consisting of a 700 million euros cash payment at closing and 100 million euros in shares of Enovis common stock.

Enovis expects Lima to generate sales of $290-$300 million and $70-$75 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2024. The transaction is expected to be completed in early 2024.

Enovis said there is no change to previously announced 2023 full-year guidance. The company expects the acquisition to be neutral to slightly accretive to 2024 adjusted earnings per share and accretive in 2025 and beyond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.