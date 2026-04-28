Enova's SMB Lending Boom: What's Driving Growth in 2026?

Enova International, Inc. ENVA has leaned harder into small and medium business lending, and the numbers show it. The shift is showing up in faster originations growth, accelerating segment-level revenue, and a net revenue margin that has held near 60% even as the company scales.

ENVA’s Portfolio Mix Shows a Clear SMB Tilt

Enova is a digital financial services company that provides online loans and credit solutions to non-prime consumers and small and medium businesses. It offers installment loans, lines of credit, and small business financing. The portfolio mix highlights how central SMB has become to the strategy. As of March 31, 2026, small business loans represented 70% of the portfolio, compared with 30% for consumer loans.

That tilt is supported by the company’s proprietary analytics, which management uses to underwrite and service credit across product lines. Scale also matters here. In 2025, Enova extended $7.8 billion of credit or financing and processed 4.3 million transactions, reinforcing the data assets that feed underwriting and servicing decisions.

Enova’s Originations Streak Signals Durable Demand

The clearest signal is originations momentum in the SMB book. In the first quarter of 2026, SMB originations rose 42% year over year. That marked the ninth straight quarter with more than 20% originations growth.

This pace is not just a one-quarter spike. It has translated into expansion of the small business loan portfolio, reflecting higher origination activity and strong customer retention. Management also expects 2026 originations to grow 20% from the level reported in 2025, pointing to continued SMB-led momentum even as consumer growth reaccelerates.

ENVA’s Revenue Momentum Tracks SMB Expansion

The SMB push has tracked directly into net revenue growth. Net revenues increased 19.7% in 2025 versus 2024, and the uptrend continued into the first quarter of 2026.

Segment results in the first quarter underline the gap in growth rates. Small Business Loans and Finance Receivables delivered net revenues of $417.5 million, up 37.1% year over year. Consumer Loans and Finance Receivables generated net revenues of $445.8 million, up 3.5% year over year.

Growth can get expensive in online lending, but Enova has kept profitability metrics steady while expanding. By the end of the first quarter of 2026, its net revenue margin was around 60%, signaling an ability to scale while maintaining disciplined pricing.

Enova’s Next Catalyst: Grasshopper Bancorp Deal

A key upcoming catalyst is the planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, which is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and Grasshopper shareholder approval.

The strategic rationale centers on growth. Management projects revenue synergies of $175–$230 million within two years post-closing and targets annual net income uplift of $125–$220 million within two years after the deal closes.

The transaction is also positioned to broaden Enova’s product suite through a national bank charter and to improve market reach, supporting a more comprehensive set of financial products over time.

ENVA’s Key Watch Items for Readers

The first dashboard item is the originations trajectory, especially whether SMB can keep extending the multi-quarter streak of more than 20% growth.

Next is margin stability. Watch whether net revenue margin stays near 60% as the portfolio grows and competition and spending levels evolve.

Finally, keep an eye on the portfolio mix and deal execution. The SMB versus consumer balance remains a core driver, and the timing and progress of the Grasshopper transaction will shape the next leg of product expansion and revenue synergies.

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 74.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 34.7%.

Price Performance



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ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova’s peers within consumer loan industry group, OneMain Holdings OMF and Ally Financial ALLY are also witnessing strong growth.

OneMain Holdings’ continued consumer portfolio growth, product diversification, and expansion into auto finance and credit cards are likely to support its financials. Management anticipates managed receivables to grow in the range of 6-9% in 2026, driven by product innovation and new offerings while maintaining a conservative underwriting posture. OMF’s consumer loan yields are anticipated to remain at approximately 22.5% in the near term.

Ally Financial’s efforts to diversify revenues and simplify business along with a gradual increase in demand for consumer loans will likely keep aiding top-line growth. The company expects NIM (excluding OID) to be in the 3.60-3.70% range for 2026. Average earning assets are expected to rise 2-4% year over year in 2026 while ALLY’s adjusted other revenues are expected to increase 0-5% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.