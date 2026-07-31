Enova's SMB Growth Engine Gains Traction as Credit Demand Stays Firm

Enova International, Inc. ENVA has increasingly become a digital lender shaped by small and medium business (SMB) demand. Its recent results show a company scaling through higher originations, larger receivables and steady margin performance.

That growth profile is not without offsets. Credit quality trends and rising costs remain key investor considerations as ENVA leans further into commercial lending.

Enova Builds Around SMB Lending

Enova provides online loans and credit solutions to non-prime consumers and small and medium businesses, using proprietary analytics across installment loans, lines of credit and small business financing.

As of June 30, 2026, SMB loans represented 69% of the portfolio, compared with 31% for consumer loans. OnDeck and Headway Capital now anchor this commercial focus, showing how acquisitions have shifted the company’s mix toward small business lending.

ENVA Extends Its Origination Streak

Second-quarter originations rose 27% year over year to $2.3 billion. That marked the 11th straight quarter in which consolidated originations grew at least 20%.

Small business originations increased 29%, supported by brand scale, industry and geographic diversification, and demand from underserved borrowers. Consumer originations rose 23%, helped by stronger demand, new customer acquisition and repeat borrowing.

Driven by this, total revenues increased 21.6% year over year in the second quarter to $928.9 million. For the first half of 2026, revenues rose 19.5% to $1.8 billion.

The gains reflected higher lending volumes and stable net revenue margin performance. Management also raised its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook to 20-25%, signaling confidence that first-half momentum can continue.

ENVA Faces Credit and Cost Risks

Enova’s operating expense base is rising alongside growth. Total operating expenses increased 27.6% year over year to $652.8 million in the first half of 2026.

Marketing expenses climbed 39.3% to $393 million as the company invested in customer acquisition and higher originations. That spending can support growth, but it may also pressure operating leverage if revenue or origination momentum slows.

Credit trends were mixed. The second-quarter net charge-off ratio declined to 7.3% from 8.1% a year earlier, while the 30-plus-day delinquency ratio rose to 7.5% from 7.1%.

Small business credit deserves continued attention. The SMB loans delinquency ratio increased to 7.4% from 6.6%, and its net charge-off ratio edged up to 4.8% from 4.7%.

Enova’s Strong Signals Frame the Outlook

The bottom line is that ENVA’s SMB-centered growth engine remains active, with originations and revenue moving higher while the company maintains disciplined margin performance. The trade-off is that faster growth is bringing higher marketing outlays and close monitoring of SMB credit.

ENVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating strong near-term earnings-estimate momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a year over year rise of 33.9% and 29.5%, respectively.

Estimate Revision Trend

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The stock also has a VGM Score of A, along with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. In combination, those scores point to a balanced profile across valuation support, growth characteristics and share-price strength, while still leaving credit and expense trends as important factors to watch.

Enova shares gained 151.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.2%.

Price Performance



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ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova’s peers within consumer loan industry group, OneMain Holdings OMF and Ally Financial ALLY are also witnessing strong growth.

OneMain Holdings’ continued consumer portfolio growth, product diversification, and expansion into auto finance and credit cards are likely to support its financials. Management anticipates managed receivables to grow in the range of 6-9% in 2026, driven by product innovation and new offerings while maintaining a conservative underwriting posture. OMF’s consumer loan yields are anticipated to remain at approximately 22.5% in the near term.

Ally Financial’s efforts to diversify revenues and simplify business along with a gradual increase in demand for consumer loans will likely keep aiding top-line growth. The company expects NIM (excluding OID) to be in the 3.60-3.70% range for 2026. Average earning assets are expected to rise 2-4% year over year in 2026 while ALLY’s adjusted other revenues are expected to be flat or rise 5%.

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Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.