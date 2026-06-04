Enova's Small Business Lending Surge: What's Driving the Growth?

Enova International ENVA is leaning hard into small business (SMB) lending, and the strategy is showing up across growth, revenue mix, and profitability. The company’s first-quarter performance reinforced that the small business segment is doing more than cycling higher. It is reshaping the earnings profile.

Investors following ENVA should stay focused on whether the small business engine keeps compounding without pressuring credit or cost discipline.

ENVA’s Portfolio Mix Shows a Clear Shift

Enova operates as a digital financial services company that provides online loans and credit solutions to non-prime consumers and small and medium businesses. It uses proprietary analytics to underwrite and service installment loans, lines of credit, and small business financing.

The portfolio mix is now tilted toward small business loans, which represented 70% of the portfolio as of March 31, 2026, while consumer loans accounted for 30%. That shift matters because it can change growth visibility and the composition of net revenues, especially when the faster-growing segment becomes the dominant balance-sheet driver.

Enova also runs bank partnership programs where the bank earns origination and program fees, while Enova earns marketing and servicing fees and retains an option, but not an obligation, to purchase originated loans or participations. This structure supports product reach while keeping Enova flexible on balance-sheet usage.

Enova’s SMB Engine Keeps Compounding

Momentum in small business originations has been the clearest operating signal. In the first quarter of 2026, small business originations rose 42% year over year, marking the ninth straight quarter of more than 20% originations growth.

That pace has translated into portfolio expansion. The small business loan portfolio has grown alongside higher origination activity, and management has tied the durability of results to strong customer retention. When retention is high, growth becomes less dependent on constantly paying for new volume, which can improve the quality of compounding.

Management also expects 2026 originations to grow 20% from the level reported in 2025, pointing to continued momentum even as consumer growth reaccelerates. For investors, that framing keeps the focus on whether the small business segment can remain the primary growth driver while the broader platform adds incremental lift.

ENVA’s Revenue Momentum Tracks SMB Expansion

Enova delivered strong net revenue growth through 2025, with net revenues rising 19.7% from 2024. The upward trend continued into the first quarter of 2026, supported by small business lending momentum and solid demand for credit.

Equally important is what the growth has not required. Enova maintained a stable net revenue margin of around 60% by the end of the first quarter of 2026, signaling that the company has been able to scale while preserving profitability and disciplined pricing.

ENVA’s Near-Term Setup and What to Watch

Estimate stability is one near-term signal worth tracking. Enova’s 2026 earnings estimates have been unchanged over the past month. That steadiness, paired with solid demand for credit and stable margins, supports the longer-run outlook.

Estimate Revision Trend



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The swing factors are more operational. Expense intensity is a key variable after total operating expenses rose to 36% of revenues in 2025 and stayed at 36% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026. Credit quality also remains central, with metrics still under pressure even as consolidated net charge-off and delinquency ratios improved year over year in the first quarter.

Finally, the Grasshopper Bancorp acquisition timeline is a catalyst investors will keep revisiting. The transaction is anticipated to close in the second half of 2026, subject to approvals. Execution on that closing path, alongside cost control and credit performance, should determine whether Enova can sustain its SMB-led surge and translate it into durable earnings power.

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 69.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 22.5%.

Price Performance



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ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova’s peers within consumer loan industry group, OneMain Holdings OMF and Ally Financial ALLY are also witnessing strong growth.

OneMain Holdings’ continued consumer portfolio growth, product diversification, and expansion into auto finance and credit cards are likely to support its financials. Management anticipates managed receivables to grow in the range of 6-9% in 2026, driven by product innovation and new offerings while maintaining a conservative underwriting posture. OMF’s consumer loan yields are anticipated to remain at approximately 22.5% in the near term.

Ally Financial’s efforts to diversify revenues and simplify business along with a gradual increase in demand for consumer loans will likely keep aiding top-line growth. The company expects NIM (excluding OID) to be in the 3.60-3.70% range for 2026. Average earning assets are expected to rise 2-4% year over year in 2026 while ALLY’s adjusted other revenues are expected to increase 0-5% year over year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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