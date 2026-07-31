Enova's Grasshopper Deal to Reshape Its Funding and Future Growth Path

Enova International, Inc. ENVA is moving deeper into digitally delivered lending at a time when small business credit remains a major growth engine for the company.

Its planned acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp could add a bank charter, deposit-based funding and broader product capabilities, but investors should weigh those benefits against integration, credit and capital demands.

Enova’s Grasshopper Deal Expands Its Reach

Enova agreed in December 2025 to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp, a transaction expected to add a national bank charter and broader banking capabilities to its digital lending platform. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026.

That structure could help Enova expand financial products, improve market reach and extend more credit access to consumers and small businesses underserved by traditional banks. The company already serves these markets through consumer brands and small business products, with small business loans representing 69% of its portfolio as of June 30, 2026.

ENVA Moves Toward Deposit-Based Funding

Deposit-based funding is strategically important because Enova’s lending base continues to grow. Second-quarter originations rose 27% year over year to $2.3 billion, while ending receivables increased 28% to $5.5 billion.

The funding angle matters because long-term debt increased to $5.01 billion as of June 30, 2026, from $4.50 billion in the prior quarter. Liquidity declined to $929 million from $1.1 billion, making funding diversification a potential long-term advantage if the transaction is completed and executed well.

Enova Targets New Revenue Synergies

Management expects the Grasshopper deal to generate revenue synergies of $175-$230 million within two years after closing. The expected benefits are tied to product expansion, funding flexibility and a broader banking framework.

Annual net income benefits are projected at $125-$220 million within two years after closing. Management also expects more than 25% adjusted earnings per share accretion once synergies are fully realized.

ENVA Balances Expansion With Execution Risk

The transaction still carries meaningful execution risk. Enova must complete the acquisition, integrate Grasshopper Bank’s insured-bank functionality and satisfy new regulatory requirements tied to owning an insured bank.

Cost trends also require attention. Total operating expenses increased 27.6% year over year to $652.8 million in the first half of 2026, while marketing expenses rose 39.3% to $393 million. Small business credit risk remains another watch item, as the small business delinquency ratio increased to 7.4% from 6.6%.

Enova’s Signals Back the Strategic Shift

The bottom line is that Grasshopper could reshape Enova’s funding mix and product reach, but the payoff depends on regulatory approval, integration discipline and credit performance. The deal strengthens the growth story, but it does not remove capital and execution pressure.

The stock also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. These scores suggest a favorable mix of valuation, growth and market-performance characteristics, which complements the stock’s strong near-term earnings-revision profile without eliminating the risks tied to the Grasshopper deal.

ENVA’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

ENVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The rank reflects favorable near-term earnings estimate revisions for 2026 and 2027. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Enova shares gained 151.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 7.2%.

Price Performance





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ENVA Peers Efforts to Expand Inorganically

Capital One’s COF opportunistic buyouts over the years have been driving its revenues. In April 2026, Capital One completed the acquisition of Brex, expanding its capabilities in corporate cards, expense management and real-time business payments. In May 2025, COF acquired Discover Financial, reshaping the landscape of the credit card industry, creating a behemoth and unlocking substantial value for shareholders (the deal is expected to be more than 15% accretive to adjusted earnings per share by 2027).

Sallie Mae SLM has made efforts to expand its business operations on the back of investments in varied product offerings and inorganic activities. In 2023, the company acquired several vital assets, technology, intellectual property, and the experienced staff of Scholly, a scholarship publishing and servicing platform. In 2022, Sallie Mae closed the deal with Epic Research LLC to acquire a digital marketing and education solutions company, Nitro College. Such inorganic moves are likely to aid SLM in becoming a holistic education solutions provider for students and drive loan originations for the company.

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