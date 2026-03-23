Enova's Grasshopper Deal to Reshape Funding and Growth Trajectory

Enova International, Inc. ENVA has leaned into fast-growing small and medium business (SMB) lending, and the next step is a move that could change how it funds and scales that engine.

In December 2025, Enova signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp for about $369 million, a strategic combination of Enova’s online consumer and small business lending capabilities with Grasshopper’s digital-first banking infrastructure.

The goal is a more unified banking framework that supports broader access to both lending and deposit products. That framing matters because the transaction is positioned as a growth and funding play rather than a consolidation plan built on heavy cost cuts.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals including the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve, as well as approval from Grasshopper shareholders.

ENVA’s New Growth Lever: A National Bank Charter

A key strategic unlock is Grasshopper’s national bank charter. Enova expects that charter to expand its ability to deliver a more comprehensive suite of financial products and to broaden access to credit for customers traditionally underserved by banks.

This is a meaningful extension of Enova’s current reach. As of 2025, the company served consumers in 37 U.S. states and Brazil, and small businesses in 49 states and Washington, DC, across installment loans, lines of credit, and small business financing.

Enova also runs bank partnership programs where it provides marketing and servicing for near-prime consumer and small business products, while the partner bank earns origination and program fees. Bringing banking capabilities in-house could help Enova expand product breadth and deepen customer relationships across more states and segments.

Management’s targets are sizable and clearly framed around revenue and earnings lift. Enova expects revenue synergies of $175 million to $230 million within two years after closing acquisition.

The company also targets annual net income uplift of $125 million to $220 million within two years post-close. On profitability per share, the transaction is expected to be meaningfully accretive, with adjusted earnings per share accretion exceeding 15% in year one and rising beyond 25% as synergies mature.

Importantly, the value creation is described as driven more by growth and funding synergies than by cost-cutting. That puts the spotlight on execution and scaling, not on near-term expense removal.

ENVA’s Funding Angle: Deposits vs. Securitization

The most concrete mechanical advantage is funding cost. Grasshopper’s deposit base is expected to provide a lower-cost funding source estimated to be 300 to 400 basis points cheaper than Enova’s existing securitization funding.

Lower funding costs can improve loan unit economics by widening the spread between what Enova earns on loans and what it pays to fund them. In turn, that can support margins and reinforce balance sheet strength if underwriting remains disciplined.

This matters for a company scaling quickly. In 2025, Enova extended $7.8 billion of credit or financing and processed 4.3 million transactions, with revenues rising to $3.2 billion from $2.7 billion in 2024. A cheaper, more stable funding base can help support that lending cadence through cycles.

Enova’s Integration and Execution Checklist

The first gate is regulatory and shareholder approvals, followed by timeline discipline into the second half of 2026. Investors will want to see steady progress toward those milestones and clarity on how the combined model will operate under a unified banking framework.

The second gate is delivering the revenue and funding synergies without leaning on aggressive cost cuts. That means integrating product capabilities, expanding distribution, and using the national bank charter to broaden the product suite and customer reach.

Operationally, Enova enters this period with momentum in small and medium business lending. Small business loans were 68% of combined loans and finance receivables as of Dec. 31, 2025, and small and medium business originations rose 48% year over year to $1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025. Maintaining that growth trajectory while integrating banking capabilities is central to the bull case.

ENVA’s Zacks Rank and Price Performance

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 32.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s gain of 20.2%.

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ENVA Peers Efforts to Expand Inorganically

Capital One’s COF opportunistic buyouts over the years have been driving its revenues. In January 2026, it announced a deal to acquire Brex for $5.15 billion, which is expected to be closed in the middle of 2026. In May 2025, COF acquired Discover Financial in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion, reshaping the landscape of the credit card industry, creating a behemoth and unlocking substantial value for shareholders (the deal is expected to be more than 15% accretive to adjusted EPS by 2027).

Sallie Mae SLM has made efforts to expand its business operations on the back of investments in varied product offerings and inorganic activities. In 2023, the company acquired several vital assets, technology, intellectual property, and the experienced staff of Scholly, a scholarship publishing and servicing platform. In 2022, Sallie Mae closed the deal with Epic Research LLC to acquire a digital marketing and education solutions company, Nitro College, that boosts its outreach and brand position while bolstering its digital marketing competencies and lowering the cost of acquiring customer accounts. Such inorganic moves are likely to aid SLM in becoming a holistic education solutions provider for students and drive loan originations for the company.

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