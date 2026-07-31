Is Enova Stock Attractive After Its Strong Q2 Earnings Growth Momentum?

Enova International ENVA has drawn renewed investor attention after delivering another quarter of strong earnings growth in the second quarter of 2026. The company's accelerating revenue growth, favorable earnings estimate revisions and solid operating momentum underpin a bullish outlook. However, a premium valuation and elevated leverage suggest investors should remain selective despite the company's robust fundamentals.

ENVA’s Earnings Growth Supports the Bull Case

Enova reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.31 per share, up from $3.23 in the prior-year quarter. The figure comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.99.

The beat was not isolated. Enova topped earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters, while management raised its 2026 adjusted earnings growth outlook to 30-35%.

Earnings Surprise History



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Operating trends add support to the profit story. Second-quarter originations rose 27% year over year to $2.3 billion, marking the 11th straight quarter of at least 20% growth.

Small business lending remains a central driver, representing 69% of the loan portfolio at the end of June 2026. This makes Enova’s trajectory different from education-finance peers such as Navient Corporation NAVI and Salie Mae SLM, which are tied more directly to student loan servicing and private education lending.

Enova’s Valuation Reflects Higher Expectations

ENVA now trades at 13.51X forward 12-month price-to-earnings. That is well above its five-year median of 7.66X and close to its five-year high of 14.33X, indicating that investors are already pricing in stronger execution.

Price-to-Earnings F12M



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The relative picture is mixed. The multiple is above the Financial - Consumer Loans sub-industry’s 7.98X, but below the Zacks Finance sector’s 16.50X and the S&P 500’s 19.83X. Its peers, Navient and Salie Mae trades at a multiple of 10.17X and 19.83X, respectively.

ENVA Gains From Upward Estimate Revisions

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Enova's 2026 and 2027 earnings increased by 5.6% and 10%, respectively over the past week. The upward revisions reflect analysts' growing confidence in the company's revenue outlook, sustained loan origination growth and a stable margin environment.

Estimate Revision Trend



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Management now expects 2026 revenue growth of 20-25%, supported by demand from underserved consumers and small businesses. Enova also expects 2026 originations to rise 20% from the 2025 level.

Enova’s Leverage Tempers the Upside

Long-term debt rose to $5.01 billion as of June 30, 2026 from $4.50 billion in the prior quarter. Liquidity declined to $929 million from $1.1 billion, leaving less room for error if credit conditions weaken.

Capital allocation adds another layer of risk. Enova announced a $400-million share-repurchase program in November 2025, set to run through June 30, 2027, and repurchased shares in both the first and second quarters of 2026. Continued buybacks alongside preparations to close the Grasshopper Bancorp acquisition could pressure financial flexibility.

Credit quality also deserves attention. Net charge-offs declined in the first half of 2026, but overall delinquency was broadly unchanged. In small business lending, the delinquency ratio increased to 7.4% from 6.6%, and sustained growth in small business receivables could amplify losses if late payments persist.

ENVA’s Scores Support a Positive View

The bottom line is that ENVA’s earnings-revision profile and operating momentum justify investor interest, but the stock is no longer priced as cheaply as it has been historically. The valuation reset makes execution, credit discipline and balance-sheet management more important.

ENVA currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). That rank supports a favorable near-term view because it reflects positive earnings estimate revision trends, a key driver in the Zacks framework. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock also has a VGM Score of A, with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B. These grades suggest broad appeal across valuation, growth and price-trend characteristics, while reinforcing that the bullish case still depends on continued execution and careful balance-sheet management.

Investor confidence has been reflected in the stock's performance. Over the past year, Enova shares have surged 151.9%, substantially outperforming the industry's 7.2% gain. While this exceptional run underscores the company's strong fundamentals, it also raises the bar for future execution as investors increasingly price in continued growth.

Price Performance



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.