Enova Reached 52-Week High: How Should You Play the Stock Now?

Enova International, Inc. ENVA stock touched a 52-week high of $236.29 during yesterday’s trading session before closing at $235.67. In the past three months, ENVA shares have gained 73.6%, outperforming the industry’s 15.8% growth. Moreover, the company’s price performance has been better than that of its peers, Capital One Financial COF and Navient Corporation NAVI. The Capital One stock has gained 10.9%, whereas shares of Navient have rallied 4.3% in the same time frame.

Price Performance



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Does the Enova stock have more upside left despite touching its 52-week high? Let us find out.

What’s Aiding ENVA’s Performance?

SMB Remains a Key Growth Driver: The company continues to benefit from strong momentum in its small and medium-sized business (SMB) lending business, which has emerged as a key growth driver. The segment has consistently expanded over the past few quarters, supported by healthy customer demand and strong execution. In the first quarter of 2026, SMB loan originations jumped 42% year over year, marking the ninth consecutive quarter of more than 20% origination growth.

Reflecting this strength, small business products accounted for 70% of the company's total loan portfolio as of March 31, 2026, up from 68% at the end of 2025. The company's SMB gross accounts receivable increased 38.5% year over year to $3.7 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the continued expansion of its small-business lending portfolio. The company believes its SMB business still has significant room for growth, supported by a large underserved market and continued demand for fast, technology-driven financing solutions. Management expects SMB originations to grow another 20% in 2026, reflecting continued confidence in the strength of its small-business lending franchise.

SMB Gross Accounts Receivable Trend



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Grasshopper Acquisition to Support Long-Term Growth: The company’s pending acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp is expected to strengthen its long-term growth prospects by expanding its financial services platform and enhancing its funding capabilities. In December 2025, the company signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $369 million. The transaction will combine Enova's online consumer and small-business lending expertise with Grasshopper's digital banking platform and national bank charter, enabling the company to offer a more comprehensive suite of financial products while expanding access to credit for underserved consumers and businesses.

The acquisition is also expected to diversify Enova's funding sources, products, loan terms, industries and geographic reach, while enhancing its balance sheet flexibility. Management expects the deal to generate annual net income uplift of $125-$220 million within two years of closing and adjusted earnings per share accretion of more than 25% once synergies are fully realized. The transaction remains on track to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. These efforts are expected to enhance ENVA's funding profile and support sustainable long-term growth.

Robust Organic Growth: Enova has been witnessing strong revenue growth, driven by robust demand for credit and continued momentum in its small-business lending business. The company’s revenues increased 19.7% in 2025 from the prior year, with the growth trend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. The company also maintained a stable net revenue margin of nearly 60% at the end of the first quarter, reflecting its ability to scale operations while preserving profitability and maintaining disciplined pricing.

Further, the company's pending acquisition of Grasshopper is likely to provide an additional boost to top-line growth. Management expects the transaction to generate revenue synergies of $175-$230 million within two years of closing by expanding the company's product offerings, funding capabilities and customer reach.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA’s 2026 and 2027 revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion and $4.34 billion, which indicate year-over-year growth rates of 18.54% and 16.03%, respectively.

Revenue Estimates



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What’s Hurting ENVA’s Growth

Elevated Expenses Remain a Concern: Enova has been witnessing a rise in operating expenses. Total operating expenses increased to 36% of revenues in 2025 from 34% in 2024, with the trend continuing in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was mainly driven by higher marketing, interest, and general and administrative (G&A) expenses.

Management expects expense pressures to persist in the near term. For the second quarter of 2026, marketing expenses are projected at around 20% of revenues, operations and technology expenses at 8-8.5%, and G&A expenses at nearly 5%, excluding one-time items. Continued investments in customer acquisition and technology, along with a competitive environment, are likely to keep expense ratios elevated.

High Debt Burden May Pressure Liquidity: The company's capital allocation strategy also warrants attention. As of March 31, 2026, the company had long-term debt of $4.83 billion against liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion, including cash, marketable securities and available facility capacity.

Despite this leverage profile, the company continues to return capital to shareholders under its $400 million share repurchase program announced in November 2025. As of March 31, 2026, $32.2 million remained available for repurchase. While buybacks reflect management’s confidence, they may limit financial flexibility in a weaker economic environment, given the sizeable debt obligation.

ENVA's Earnings Estimates and Valuation Analysis

Analysts seem to be neutral regarding the company’s earnings growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days. The 2026 earnings estimate of $16.43 per share indicates year-over-year growth of 26.8%. The 2027 earnings estimate of $20.33 per share suggests a rise of 23.7%.

Estimates Revision Trend



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From a valuation perspective, ENVA stock appears expensive relative to the industry. The company is currently trading at a 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.7X, which is higher than the industry’s 8.1X. Meanwhile, Capital One holds a P/E ratio of 9.2X, while Navient’s P/E ratio stands at 10.6X.

Price-to-Earnings F12 M



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Parting Thoughts on Enova Stock

Enova's strong SMB lending momentum and healthy organic growth are expected to support long-term business growth. The pending Grasshopper Bancorp acquisition is expected to further enhance the company's long-term growth prospects.

However, the company's high debt burden remains a concern. Continued investments in marketing and technology, along with elevated interest and G&A expenses, are likely to keep cost pressures high and weigh on margins. Additionally, ENVA stock is trading at a premium valuation relative to the industry.

Hence, it may not be the ideal time to buy the stock. However, long-term investors with existing holdings may consider retaining their stake, given its solid growth fundamentals.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.