Enova Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Revenue, Expenses Rise Y/Y

Enova International, Inc. ENVA reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87, which increased from $2.98 in the prior-year quarter. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66.

Results were aided by increased revenues and improving credit quality. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.

Results include certain items. After considering those, the company’s net income attributable to common shareholders was $91.1 million compared with $72.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

ENVA’s Revenues & Expenses Rise Y/Y

Total quarterly revenues were $875.1 million, rising 17.4% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $851.2 million.

The total cost of revenue was $1.9 million, which increased marginally from the prior-year quarter.

Total operating expenses were $321.8 million, up 26.6% from the previous-year quarter. The rise was due to an increase in all components except depreciation and amortization. The company also recorded $2.7 million ($2 million net of tax) of acquisition-related expenses tied to the pending Grasshopper Bancorp deal.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $227.4 million, up 19.7% from the year-ago quarter.

As of March 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $96.1 million compared with $55.5 million as of March 31, 2025. Long-term debt was $4.8 billion compared with $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

ENVA’s Segmental Performance

Consumer Loans and Finance Receivables: Net revenues from the segment were $445.8 million, up 3.5% year over year.

Small Business Loans and Finance Receivables: This segment’s net revenues totaled $417.5 million, up 37.1% year over year.

Other: Net revenues of $11.8 million were up 16.9% year over year.

Enova’s Credit Quality Improves

The company recorded net charge-offs (NCOs) of $390.6 million compared with $350.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net charge-offs/average combined loan and finance receivables were 7.6%, down from 8.6% in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s net revenue margin was 60.1%, up from 56.8% in the prior-year quarter.

The 30-plus-day delinquency ratio was 7.4%, down 3 bps year over year.

ENVA’s Share Repurchase Update

In the first quarter, the company repurchased $16 million of common stock. As of March 31, 2026, $32.2 million remained available for repurchase.

Our View on ENVA

The company’s revenue growth and improving credit metrics are expected to support near-term performance. Also, its expansion into small-business lending is likely to aid long-term growth. The pending acquisition of Grasshopper Bancorp, expected to close in the second half of 2026, is likely to enhance funding flexibility through lower-cost deposits and support growth initiatives.However, rising expenses and increased debt remain concerns.

Enova International, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Currently, ENVA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance and Earnings Expectations of Enova’s Peers

Ally Financial ALLY reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. The bottom line reflected a 90% jump from the year-ago quarter.

The results of ALLY primarily benefited from a rise in net financing revenues and a sharp increase in other revenues. Also, lower expenses were a tailwind. An increase in loan and deposit balances further supported the results. However, a rise in provisions was a headwind.

Navient NAVI is scheduled to announce first-quarter 2026 results on April 29.

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAVI’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged at 17 cents. This implies a 39.3% decline from the prior-year quarter.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navient Corporation (NAVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.