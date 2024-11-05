Enova Mining Unveils Promising CODA North Results

Enova Mining Limited (AU:ENV) has released an update.

Enova Mining Limited has announced impressive drilling results from its CODA North project, revealing high-grade mineralization with intercepts reaching up to 5,208 PPM TREO. The recent findings underscore the project’s potential as a significant resource, with further exploration underway at the CODA Central site. Enova’s strategic approach includes advancing metallurgical work and leveraging extensive land access to capitalize on this promising opportunity.

