Enova International price target raised to $96 from $85 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Enova International (ENVA) to $96 from $85 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong loan and revenue growth with operating expenses in-line.
