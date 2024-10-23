Enova International price target raised to $96 from $85 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Enova International (ENVA) to $96 from $85 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong loan and revenue growth with operating expenses in-line.

