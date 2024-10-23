Enova International price target raised to $109 from $103 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Enova International (ENVA) to $109 from $103 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Enova reported another top- and bottom-line beat for Q3 as the ongoing rebound from the 2022/2023 credit tightening drove more than 25% growth in originations, revenue, and adjusted EPS, the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, full year guidance was consistent with the increased guidance that was provided last quarter, and the firm did not see anything in the results, guidance, or commentary that signified a departure from recent trends.

