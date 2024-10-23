Enova International price target raised to $108 from $100 at Maxim

Maxim analyst Michael Diana raised the firm’s price target on Enova International (ENVA) to $108 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s results were driven by stronger average combined loans than in its previous estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim is also raising its FY24 EPS view on Enova by 26c to $7.87.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.