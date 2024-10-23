News & Insights

Stocks

Enova International price target raised to $108 from $100 at Maxim

October 23, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Maxim analyst Michael Diana raised the firm’s price target on Enova International (ENVA) to $108 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The company’s results were driven by stronger average combined loans than in its previous estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim is also raising its FY24 EPS view on Enova by 26c to $7.87.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ENVA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.