Enova International, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENVA) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

Enova International, Inc.'s (NYSE:ENVA) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 2.7x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Enova International has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Enova International?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Enova International's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 116% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 496% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 56% during the coming year according to the five analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that Enova International is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

What We Can Learn From Enova International's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Enova International maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Enova International (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

