Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) insiders sold US$2.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Enova International

The Lead Independent Director, James Gray, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$959k worth of shares at a price of US$29.40 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$39.00. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 23% of James Gray's stake.

Insiders in Enova International didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ENVA Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.3% of Enova International shares, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Enova International Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Still, the insider transactions at Enova International in the last 12 months are not very heartening. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Enova International. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Enova International (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

