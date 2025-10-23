Enova International, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $80.31 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $43.41 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.3% to $802.67 million from $689.92 million last year.

Enova International, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

