Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of Enova International (ENVA) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 6.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $252.71 in the previous session. Enova International has gained 60.3% since the start of the year compared to the 6.7% gain for the Zacks Finance sector and the -9.3% return for the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 23, 2026, Enova International reported EPS of $4.31 versus consensus estimate of $3.99.

For the current fiscal year, Enova International is expected to post earnings of $16.43 per share on $3.74 in revenues. This represents a 26.77% change in EPS on a 18.54% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $20.67 per share on $4.34 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 25.84% and 16.03%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Enova International has moved to its 52-week high in the recent past, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Enova International has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 15.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 11X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 18.8X versus its peer group's average of 8.4X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Enova International an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Enova International currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Enova International fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Enova International shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

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Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.