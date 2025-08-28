Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Enova International (ENVA) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 14.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $120.3 in the previous session. Enova International has gained 24.9% since the start of the year compared to the 12.6% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 51.6% return for the Zacks Financial - Consumer Loans industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 24, 2025, Enova International reported EPS of $3.23 versus consensus estimate of $2.97 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.73%.

For the current fiscal year, Enova International is expected to post earnings of $12.11 per share on $3.18 in revenues. This represents a 32.35% change in EPS on a 19.57% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $14.12 per share on $3.69 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 16.57% and 16.26%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Enova International has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Enova International? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Enova International has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 9.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 10.9X versus its peer group's average of 9.1X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Enova International an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Enova International currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Enova International meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Enova International shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ENVA Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ENVA have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG). PRG has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of F.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 29.11%, and for the current fiscal year, PRG is expected to post earnings of $3.31 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

Shares of Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. have gained 9.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 10.69X and a P/CF of 0.8X.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is in the top 39% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ENVA and PRG, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

