Enova International (ENVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed the most recent trading day at $36.55, moving -0.89% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.88% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online financial services company had gained 4.3% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.15% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.12, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $259.82 million, up 2.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.19 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion, which would represent changes of -28.51% and +0.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ENVA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.1.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENVA in the coming trading sessions

