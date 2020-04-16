Enova International (ENVA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed the most recent trading day at $12.92, moving -1.67% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had gained 52.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ENVA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2020. On that day, ENVA is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $340.53 million, up 16.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.64 per share and revenue of $1.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.73% and +15.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENVA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note ENVA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.83. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.06.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

