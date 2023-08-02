Enova International (ENVA) Price Target Increased by 9.21% to 67.73

The average one-year price target for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has been revised to 67.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.21% from the prior estimate of 62.02 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 61.61 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.94% from the latest reported closing price of 55.09 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.21%, an increase of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 32,049K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,271K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,331K shares, representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 9.58% over the last quarter.
683 Capital Management holds 1,840K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing a decrease of 36.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 25.30% over the last quarter.
Empyrean Capital Partners holds 1,070K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 936K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 6.80% over the last quarter.
Renaissance Technologies holds 845K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 803K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 18.15% over the last quarter.
Enova International Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.
