Enova International (ENVA) Price Target Increased by 9.07% to 68.34

The average one-year price target for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has been revised to 68.34 / share. This is an increase of 9.07% from the prior estimate of 62.66 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 59.59 to a high of 76.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.28% from the latest reported closing price of 61.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.20%, a decrease of 8.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 30,218K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,079K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing a decrease of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Empyrean Capital Partners holds 980K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,052K shares, representing a decrease of 7.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.16% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 879K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 774K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 84.87% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.