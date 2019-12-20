Enova International (ENVA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enova International (ENVA) closed at $23.65, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had gained 6.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.9%.

ENVA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENVA to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 98.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $341.58 million, up 9.27% from the prior-year quarter.

ENVA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.97 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +53.88% and +12.18%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENVA currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ENVA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.51.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ENVA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

