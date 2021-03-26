Enova International (ENVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed the most recent trading day at $35.55, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.66% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had gained 15.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 380.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $266.39 million, down 26.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.87 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.92% and +5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.69% higher. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENVA has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.02.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.