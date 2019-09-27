Enova International (ENVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enova International (ENVA) closed at $21.18, marking a -1.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 10.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENVA to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $336.49 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +39.92% and +15.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ENVA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ENVA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.96 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.