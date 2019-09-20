Enova International (ENVA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enova International (ENVA) closed the most recent trading day at $22.03, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the online financial services company had lost 9.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ENVA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ENVA to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $336.49 million, up 14.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $1.29 billion, which would represent changes of +39.92% and +15.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ENVA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ENVA is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ENVA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.93, so we one might conclude that ENVA is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

