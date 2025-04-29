ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $ENVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL ($ENVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.98 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $745,540,000, missing estimates of $748,821,055 by $-3,281,055.
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,314 shares for an estimated $6,093,692.
- STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,188 shares for an estimated $3,218,230.
- SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $823,871
- LINDA JOHNSON RICE sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $261,075
- JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 455 shares for an estimated $53,046
ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SPARTA 24 LTD. added 31,628,438 shares (+9488.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,032,534,635
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 217,914 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,893,594
- UBS GROUP AG added 204,578 shares (+531.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,614,938
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 177,693 shares (+131.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,037,204
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 128,678 shares (-76.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,337,646
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 122,796 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,773,680
- HARSPRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 107,640 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,320,523
