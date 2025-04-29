ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Earnings Results: $ENVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL ($ENVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $2.98 per share, beating estimates of $2.81 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $745,540,000, missing estimates of $748,821,055 by $-3,281,055.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Insider Trading Activity

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL insiders have traded $ENVA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID FISHER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 58,314 shares for an estimated $6,093,692 .

. STEVEN E CUNNINGHAM (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,188 shares for an estimated $3,218,230 .

. SEAN RAHILLY (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $823,871

LINDA JOHNSON RICE sold 2,532 shares for an estimated $261,075

JAMES JOSEPH LEE (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 455 shares for an estimated $53,046

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of ENOVA INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

