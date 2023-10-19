Enova International Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ENVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.36, changing hands as low as $48.10 per share. Enova International Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENVA's low point in its 52 week range is $29.83 per share, with $58.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.10.

