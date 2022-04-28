Enova International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ENVA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Enova International Inc (Symbol: ENVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.08, changing hands as high as $37.88 per share. Enova International Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ENVA's low point in its 52 week range is $30.04 per share, with $47.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.39.

