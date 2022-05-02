Enova (ENVA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Enova International ENVA is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 3, after market close. While revenues are expected to have improved year over year, earnings are anticipated to have declined.

In the last reported quarter, the Chicago, IL-based online financial services provider’s results were adversely impacted by lower revenues and elevated expenses.

Enova has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 48.6%, on average.

Enova International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Enova International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Enova International, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $1.55 for the first quarter has been unchanged over the past 30 days. Also, the figure indicates a 30% decline from the year-ago reported number.

The consensus estimate for revenues of $389.5 million suggests a year-over-year rise of 50.1%.

Factors at Play

Muted Loan Growth: Decent lending scenario during the quarter is likely to have aided the company’s efforts to grow the loan portfolio by increasing awareness of its products. Thus, loan originations are likely to have improved in the first quarter.

Lower Revenues: Given the expectations of improvement in loan demand and its diversified product offerings, overall revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter. However, the top line is anticipated to have been affected by low interest rates.

Rise in Expenses: Enova’s expenses are likely to have escalated due to its efforts to attract customers, and marketing of new and existing products.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Enova this time around. This is because a stock needs to have a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better for this to happen, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: Enova has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Upcoming Releases

Fidelity National Information Services FIS is slated to announce first-quarter 2022 results on May 4. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

FIS’ earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Lending Tree TREE is slated to announce first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

TREE’s earnings estimates for the to-be-reported quarter have been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.