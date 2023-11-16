Enova (ENVA) Faces $15M Fine for Loan Processing Errors

Enova International, Inc. ENVA reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") to resolve an issue related to consumer loan processing errors. The company has agreed to pay a $15 million civil money penalty.

The CFPB noted that Enova engaged in “widespread illegal conduct including withdrawing funds from customers’ bank accounts without their permission, making deceptive statements about loans, and cancelling loan extensions.”

The CFPB also said that the company violated an order from a $3.2 million penalty it paid in 2019. Effectively, CFPB has now restrained ENVA from offering certain consumer loans. The company is also required to tie executive compensation to its compliance with federal consumer financial protection rules.

Markedly, the majority of issues, arising from unintentional technical systems and processing errors, were self-reported by ENVA to the CFPB. The company has addressed these issues and provided appropriate redress to affected customers.

Management remarked that it will continue to invest in technology, systems and compliance processes to prevent, identify and ensure proper resolution of errors.

Some of the improvements made by the company include the implementation of a centralized payment processing system and a team focused on mitigating errors arising from vendor or system lapses.

The company has also put in place enhanced processes and systems to identify potential customer impacts and speed up customer restitution.

Over the past six months, shares of ENVA have lost 7.9% against the industry’s growth of 2.4%.



Currently, ENVA carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Misconduct by Other Companies

Citigroup Inc. C is set to pay $25.9 million in fines and remedies for intentionally discriminating against Armenian Americans when they applied for credit cards, per the CFPB.

The CFPB found that Citigroup employees were trained to avoid approving applications of Armenian Americans as they were more likely to commit fraud. Employees referred to applicants as “bad guys” or as affiliated with organized crime.

A few months ago, Goldman Sachs GS agreed to pay $6 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for not providing complete and accurate information in the blue sheets, which contain information regarding securities trading and transactions that are provided to various regulatory authorities.

Per the SEC’s findings, GS made more than 22,000 inadequate blue sheet submissions between 2012 and 2022, comprising 43 different types of errors that affected more than 163 million transactions.

The SEC stated that GS did not have adequate processes that could verify the accuracy of its electronic blue sheet submissions. Moreover, per the SEC, Goldman knowingly violated the recordkeeping and reporting provisions of the federal securities laws.

Hence, GS agreed to pay the fine levied on it and has undertaken remedial actions to rectify and improve the reporting systems and controls of the blue sheet submissions.

