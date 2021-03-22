Enova (ENVA) Buys Pangea to Bolster Digital Capabilities

Enova International, Inc. ENVA has acquired Chicago-based Pangea Universal Holdings.The deal will complement the latter’s online money transfer platform with the unparalleled financial technology and analytics' competence of the former.

Notably, Pangea Universal CEO Nishu Thukral will continue to lead the business.

The acquisition of Pangea Universal will support Enova International’s top-class technology and online business proficiency in the international money transfer market, focusing particularly on Latin America and Asia. The company catered to approximately 7 million customers with more than $161million in loans and other types of financing.

The buyout will back Enova International as Pangea Universal revolutionized the money transfer market globally. It altered the customer experience in this fostering market as consumers increasingly prefer money transfer solutions to brick-and-mortar storefronts.

Additionally, Pangea Universal's robust, easy-to-use mobile application facilitates safe, quick and affordably-priced international money transfer from the United States to 40 countries. This bolstered Pangea Universal’s customer loyalty and high-recurring transfer rates with funds remitted out of the U.S. exceeding $161 million and customer win rising 66% in 2020. Also, the firm accommodates U.S. customers with an online checking account that increasingly reduces the cost and hassle of money transfer.

The company CEO David Fisher said, "Their success focusing on providing choice and control to hardworking people will be an important addition to Enova International's existing businesses. Enova International will bring market-leading capabilities around high-volume transactions, marketing, mobile customer experience and, most importantly, machine learning and artificial intelligence."

Thukral commented, “We are now ready to expand our reach as a part of Enova International. We are well-positioned to rapidly grow and serve the millions of people seeking quick, simple, fair and safe money movement across the globe.”

In the past six months, shares of Enova International have skyrocketed 128.9%, outperforming the 71.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Currently, Enova International carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Stocks to Consider

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation’s COF 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward over the past 30 days. Moreover, the stock has surged 85.6% over the past six months. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc COOP has witnessed an upward earnings estimate revision of 45.7% for the current year over the past 30 days. The stock has jumped 72% over the past six months. At present, the company flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

The consensus estimate for earnings of SLM Corporation SLM has been moved 11.5% north over the past 30 days. Over the past six months, the stock has soared 120.6%. At present, it is a Zacks #1 Ranked player.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



SLM Corporation (SLM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.