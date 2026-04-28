Enova Credit Quality in 2026: Charge-Offs, Delinquencies Trends

Enova International, Inc. ENVA enters 2026 with credit performance in focus after a clear deterioration in 2025. For a lender serving non-prime consumers and small and medium businesses, small shifts in credit metrics can have outsized effects on earnings power and capital flexibility.

Early 2026 data points suggest the direction is improving. Still, investors should separate ratio trends from the income-statement dollars, and keep portfolio mix and pricing discipline front and center.

ENVA’s 2025 Credit Deterioration Sets the Backdrop

In 2025, net charge-offs rose 14.6% year over year and delinquencies increased 11.5%. Those are the two credit signals investors typically watch first because they capture both realized losses (charge-offs) and emerging stress (delinquencies).

That linkage matters even more for ENVA’s customer base. Non-prime and small business borrowers can be more sensitive to economic friction, so a rising delinquency pipeline can quickly translate into higher charge-offs if repayment conditions do not stabilize.

Enova’s Q1 Ratios Show Early Improvement

The first-quarter 2026 snapshot showed better year-over-year ratios. The consolidated net charge-off ratio was 7.6% versus 8.6% a year ago. The delinquency ratio was 7.4% versus 7.7%.

In practice, “improving” means ENVA is losing a smaller share of its average earning assets to charge-offs, while a slightly smaller portion of the book is moving into later-stage delinquency. That combination tends to reduce the forward drag from credit costs if it persists through the year.

The ratio improvement did not prevent net charge-off dollars from rising. Net charge-offs were $390.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 versus $350.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

That is not contradictory. Ratios measure losses relative to average combined loan and finance receivables. If ENVA’s average receivables base expands, total charge-offs can rise while the charge-off rate declines. The key takeaway is to track both lenses together, because dollars determine the direct hit to earnings while ratios signal underlying credit momentum.

Enova’s Portfolio Mix Raises the Stakes on Underwriting

Portfolio composition shapes how credit outcomes emerge and how quickly they can change. As of March 31, 2026, small business loans represented 70% of ENVA’s portfolio, while consumer loans were 30%.

A small business-heavy mix raises the importance of underwriting consistency, servicing, and monitoring, because small business cash flows can be uneven and more exposed to demand swings. It also means that even modest changes in small business performance can move consolidated credit metrics, simply because that segment dominates the portfolio.

ENVA’s Management View on Near-Term Credit Pressure

Even with better first-quarter ratios, ENVA is not positioned as “out of the woods” on credit. Credit quality is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, with geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation cited as key forces.

That framing matters for investors evaluating quarter-to-quarter volatility. It suggests the path of improvement may not be linear, and that the monitoring focus should stay on whether key portfolios continue to show better performance over time rather than expecting a quick normalization in any single quarter.

Enova’s Margin and Pricing Can Buffer Credit Volatility

Profitability provides another layer of protection when credit is choppy. ENVA’s net revenue margin was 60.1% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 56.8% a year ago. Management also noted net revenue margin was stable at around 60% by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Pricing discipline helps in two ways. First, it can preserve revenue yield as the portfolio grows. Second, a stable margin gives ENVA more room to absorb higher charge-offs without fully compressing profitability. In a lender where credit costs can move quickly, that buffer can be the difference between a manageable swing and a meaningful earnings disruption.

ENVA’s Investor Checklist for the Next Few Quarters

The near-term checklist is straightforward. Track whether the net charge-off ratio stays closer to 7.6% than the prior-year 8.6%, and whether the delinquency ratio continues to trend below the 7.7% level from a year ago. Watch the income-statement charge-off dollars alongside those ratios, since growth in receivables can keep dollar losses elevated even as rates improve.

Keep portfolio mix in view as the small business book remains 70% of the portfolio, which makes small business performance the swing factor for consolidated credit. Finally, monitor whether net revenue margin holds near 60% as credit costs fluctuate, because stable pricing and margin are the most visible offsets when credit pressure persists.

ENVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Enova shares gained 74.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 34.7%.

Price Performance



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ENVA’s Peer Context

Enova peers, Capital One COF and Ally Financial ALLY are also facing asset quality pressure.

Capital One’s provision for credit losses and net charge-offs has been increasing over the past several years. Though the company recorded a provision benefit in 2021, provision for credit losses witnessed a CAGR of 22.1% over the last six years (2019-2025). NCOs recorded a CAGR of 55.6% over the last four years (2021-2025). In the first quarter of 2026, both provision for credit losses and NCO rose year over year. Looking ahead, the company’s asset quality is likely to be under pressure given a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

Ally Financial’s provision for loan losses declined in 2021 and 2025, yet the metric witnessed a six-year (2019-2025) CAGR of 6.8%. Likewise, while net charge-offs declined in 2021 and 2025, the metric increased in the years between. In the first quarter of 2026, provision for credit losses rose while NCO declined. Looking ahead, volatility and cumulative inflationary pressure will lead to the deterioration of credit profile of the company’s borrowers. Hence, NCOs and provisions are expected to remain elevated.

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