News & Insights

Markets
ENVA

Enova Announces Private Offering Of $400 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2029

July 29, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) announced on Monday that it will be offering $400 million in senior notes due 2029, pending market conditions and other customary factors.

These notes will be backed by Enova's current and future domestic subsidiaries, with certain exceptions.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for several purposes, including a simultaneous tender offer for all outstanding 8.500% Senior Notes due 2025, a consent solicitation and redemption of any remaining 2025 Notes, the payment of associated accrued interest, fees, and expenses, as well as for general corporate needs.

Enova stated that this offering is not registered under the Securities Act and is solely available to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.