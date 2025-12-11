Markets
ENVA

Enova To Acquire Grasshopper Bancorp In $369 Mln Cash-and-stock Deal

December 11, 2025 — 07:35 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Enova International, Inc. (ENVA), a financial technology company, on Thursday announced has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Grasshopper Bancorp, Inc., parent of Grasshopper Bank N.A., in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $369 million.

The transaction closing is expected in the second half of 2026.

The transaction is expected to be more than 15% accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year after closing and more than 25% once synergies are fully realized.

The company said the deal will combine its consumer and small-business online lending capabilities with Grasshopper's digital banking infrastructure, creating a more diversified financial-services provider.

After completion, Grasshopper Bank will become Enova's bank subsidiary.

Steve Cunningham will serve as CEO of Grasshopper Bank and will also assume the role of Enova CEO on January 1, 2026, while Mike Butler will serve as President of Grasshopper Bank.

In the pre-market trading, Enova International is 1.33% higher at $143.28 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ENVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.